It was 17-year-old Maree Phillips’ first time playing in a basketball tournament with the Young Bucks team, and he was up for the challenge Saturday.
The Young Bucks, a group of high school-aged friends, faced Bloomingdale Park, a group of older, more experienced players who had been playing together for a while. The Bloomingdale team wore matching jerseys and included some members who’d played semi-pro ball.
“It’s good for experience,” Phillips said, adding that he plans to play on his high school team this fall.
The Young Bucks and Bloomingdale were the first teams to face off Saturday in the Final Days of Summer, Hoodie Season Basketball Tournament at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.
The Hoodie Season tournament was sponsored and organized by Torrez “Rezz” Golden. It was free to enter and one of four outdoor tournaments that Golden has been organizing for about four years, he said.
It’s mostly adults, but high schoolers can compete. The prizes are trophies for the top two teams and bragging rights, he said. Six teams played, and “anybody could put a team in the tournament,” he said.
Nytz Merriweather, 17, also played in the tournament with the Young Bucks for the first time after meeting them at the YMCA. He’s looking forward to competing in another tournament. He said the competition wasn’t tougher than what he’s faced at the high school level.
The teams were all male. Golden said he has tried to organize similar events for female teams but didn’t have success.
The idea of regular tournaments started with games between the Bloomingdale team and Rezz Heat, which plays in the Reservoir Park, Josh Fishers said of the Bloomingdale team.
Golden said people asked him to put together something like the tournament.
“Not too many people have been doing that,” he said. “It’s good to have people come out and enjoy themselves,” he added.
Nygel Jones played for the Reservoir Park team, the Rezz Heat, for about 2½ years and would like to see more awareness of it. Local vendors also attend the tournaments, one selling tacos on Saturday.
The Bloomingdale team’s experience was evident as it started strong, scoring goals easily and holding a double-digit lead for much of the game.
As play continued, however, the Young Bucks had the youthful energy to start catching up and cut the lead to 17 at one point.
The final score was 84-61 with spirited competition toward the end, when even the Bloomingdale coach, Mac Ratliff, was calling out encouragement to Young Bucks players.
“This is all for fun,” he said. “that’s what basketball can do, man – bring people together.”
Ratliff said that’s also the team’s philosophy, which is emblazoned on the team’s shorts: “Don’t complain, there’s always ways.”