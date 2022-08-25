If your cat brings you a bat and drops it in your lap, don't touch it.
And if a bat is hanging out in the corner of your room while you're in a meeting on Zoom -- don't get a broom and sweep it outdoors.
In both cases, report the exposures, Allen County and Fort Wayne officials said Wednesday during a news conference on handling contact with wild animals or potentially sick pets.
Members of the Allen County Health Department, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control and the Allen County Sheriff's Department convened the event at the animal shelter at 3020 Hillegas Road.
The upcoming fall months are a prime time for exposures of people and pets to wild animals that might carry diseases, including rabies, which can be fatal, the experts said.
They said not only animal bites, including those from pets, need to be reported promptly. Exposures to wild animals also should be reported right away.
Prompt reporting ensures proper procedures are followed in case an animal has, or a person is exposed, to rabies. Rabies in humans can be treated, but that treatment must be started promptly.
"The best way to keep your pets and family safe is to contact our department when a wild animal appears sick, injured or is in your home," said Amy-Jo Sites. director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
Another good idea as fall approaches -- make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, said Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator.
"Don't touch or feed wild animals," she said.
While human rabies cases are rare, the local health department last year received 700 reports of animal bites, including 591 from dogs, 116 from cats and 15 from bats.
Animal Care & Control handled nearly 1,350 bites or exposures to people or pets in 2021.
As for the bat in your lap or hanging in your room -- don't kill it or release it outdoors because it might have been in contact with a person or a pet or even bitten one.
The person might not know he or she was bitten because bats have small, sharp teeth. A bite might not leave a mark or even awaken a person who's sleeping.
Instead of releasing the bat, contain it and contact Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244 option 1.
As for the cat, it will have to stay in quarantine for 10 days on the chance he or she was bitten and the bat was rabid.
Quarantine can be served at home, so long as the cat is kept inside and away from other animals, said Holly Pasquinelli, Animal Care & Control spokeswoman.
A downloadable animal bite reporting form is at https:bit.ly/3a3HPru.