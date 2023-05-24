Becker Road between Slusher and Gar Creek roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Becker Road section to close Thursday, Friday
- The Journal Gazette
