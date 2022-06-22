A Berne truck driver was injured this morning in a rollover crash on a DeKalb County road, the county sheriff's department said.
Ian Hirschy, 24, was driving an asphalt truck west in the 4600 block of County Road 56 shortly after 5 a.m. when the truck ran off the roadway and re-entered on an uneven surface, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said "the corrective action and the uneven surface conditions caused the truck to overturn approximately two times," coming to rest upright in a field just off the road.
Hirschy suffered head and abdominal injuries, and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's department said.