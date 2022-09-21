A bicyclist was in life threatening condition Wednesday night after being struck by an SUV, police said.
Police were called to Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street at 8:37 p.m.
Witnesses told police the crash involved a small SUV and a bicyclist. Officers arrived and found a man alert and conscious near the intersection. The victim had a laceration and complaint of pain to his head.
Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. His condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.
Preliminary information indicates the driver of the SUV was traveling west on Lake Avenue. The bicyclist was attempting to cross Lake Avenue at Tecumseh Street. A witness reported the bicyclist failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection as the SUV proceeded through the intersection on a green traffic light.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.