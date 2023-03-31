Fort Wayne police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in critical condition early today.
Officers said a white Ford Transit van was traveling north on Coldwater Road just south of Collins Road when the collision happened about 2:30 a.m.
The driver continued along the roadway and a witness tried to follow but eventually lost sight of the van, police said.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where medical staff determined the person had life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.