A woman bicycling north on the Pufferbelly Trail Wednesday afternoon was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle traveling west on Wallen Road, Fort Wayne police said.
The incident happened about 4:16 p.m. east of Hunters Knoll Run. Wallen Road was closed while investigators collected evidence but was later reopened. The woman driving the vehicle wasn’t injured and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash team is investigating the crash with assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Air Support Unit.
The Pufferbelly Trail was also the scene of a fatal crash on Carroll Road onSept. 16 when a car hit Leisa Elser-Patrick, 63, while she was in the crosswalk. Jermaine D. Freeman, 23, was charged with reckless homicide.