Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its 15th annual Women’s Champagne Brunch Nov. 19.
The event will be at Memorial Coliseum. It will start with a silent auction at 9 a.m., followed by a program and brunch at 10 a.m.
There is no fee to attend the brunch, but attendees must RSVP Shelley Schwab by calling 260-456-1600, ext. 2259, or emailing Michelle.Schwab@bbbsnei.org
The brunch benefits the organization and its mission to “help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentor relationships,” a news release said.
The champagne brunch now attracts more than 700 residents, business, and community leaders. Those who attend hear testimonials from affiliates of the organization and view a fashion show featuring women and children involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will also announce at the event its annual Diane Humphrey Award recipient. Established in 2012 and named in honor of its inaugural recipient, this special accolade recognizes women who demonstrate passionate volunteerism, strong community leadership and a lifelong commitment to serving others.
For more than 50 years, Humphrey has created a living legacy of civic service, the release said, adding that “her life serves as a testimony to the incredible impact female volunteers have on our community every day.”
Past recipients include Lisa Sorg (2017), Kathy Callen (2018), Natalie Axel (2019), Irene Walters (2020) and Charita Niedermeyer (2021).