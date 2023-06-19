More than 500 Allen County children are in need of mentors, and Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes a 90-day campaign can meet their needs.
Bigs – how the organization refers to adult volunteers – are needed in two programs – the Community-Based program and the Site-Based Program. Through the campaign, the organization hopes to enroll 500 new volunteers for the Littles – or children in the program –to connect with.
"The Littles in our program often come from single-parent homes and are in search of an extra role model to guide them through life and keep them on the right path to unleash their full potential," a news release from the organization says. "Our Bigs come from every walk of life and are hand-selected to match with a Little Brother or Sister who shares their interests, whether it’s arts and crafts or shooting hoops at the park."
Anyone who has thought about volunteering with the organization should give it a shot, Eli Rider, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana's marketing manager said. Bigs can give a child in need of guidance and support new experiences they would not have had otherwise.
But Littles aren't the only one who benefit from the program, Rider said. Every volunteer he's talked with has told him how much the enjoyed playing that important role in a child's life.
"When these matches are very successful and they go the long haul, they basically become like family or expansion of their family," Rider said. "They make a connection with a young person, and they get to know that, you know, this person's life was most likely better because I was involved in it.
In the Community-Based Program, Bigs meet with Littles bi-weekly to do something fun in the community. Visiting the Allen County Public Library, hiking Eagle Marsh or grabbing ice cream and a coney dog from The Stand are examples or the variety of options for Big/Little meetups, the release said.
Bigs meet their Littles once a week at local elementary schools in the Site-Based Program, according to the release. The duos eat lunch together and connect over an activity, like learning how to read, play board games or do arts and crafts together.
In both programs, however, "friendships are formed that can last a lifetime," according to the release.
Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships for children involved with the program, the release said.
"As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever," the release reads.
To sign up for the program or enroll a child, Big Brothers Big Sisters can be reached at 260-456-1600. Those interested can also visit www.bbbsnei.org.