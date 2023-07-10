A Fort Wayne man was arrested and charged with child solicitation after allegedly chatting with a decoy account set up by a regional biker group.
Robert M. Young, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony child solicitation. His arrest follows an investigation into accusations from Bikers Against Predators, a Goshen-based nonprofit that seeks to take action against child predators.
Young is scheduled for an initial court hearing Tuesday.
Bikers Against Predators contacted the Fort Wayne Police Department in March when they were at Young's home to confront him about inappropriate conversations he allegedly had with a woman who said she was 14 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. Todd Battershell.
A 40-minute livestream on the group's Facebook page shows the exchange between group members and Young, who they describe as the 201st person they have caught. The video had been shared more than 200 times as of 3 p.m. Monday.
A woman, referred to as Decoy in court records, had created several social media accounts claiming to be of individuals 14 years old, court documents said. She said Young had contacted her through one of the accounts on multiple occasions between January 2022 and October.
In messages, Young repeatedly asked the woman whom he thought was 14 for sex and nude photos, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The group sent those messages to police, who later confirmed the phone number that the woman was communicating with belongs to Young.