Kathy Carrier said the chances of her crying were “pretty high,” as she spoke about Bill Blass at a lectern adorned with the designer’s ties at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
“I can’t think of another Fort Wayne native who hails such regard,” she said. “I can’t think of another person who’s both a military hero and a successful entrepreneur, who came from Fort Wayne that so little people know about.”
Wednesday’s news conference marked the beginning of the “Bill Blass Blast – 100 Days of Bill Blass” celebration in Fort Wayne. Carrier, along with seven other women in the community, has been working on the event since October.
Blass was a popular 20th century fashion designer who was born and raised in Fort Wayne. Blass graduated from South Side High School in 1940 before leaving for New York City. He would have turned 100 this year.
The festival in his name features exhibitions at the art museum and History Center, both curated by Jenna Gilley, Museum of Art associate curator of exhibitions. A display at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum details Blass’ time in the Ghost Army, a tactical deception unit used to impersonate other Allied Army units to deceive the enemy.
“We thought it was great to partner with the Bill Blass celebration,” said Eric Johnson, second vice commander of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. “We have an expansive display of Ghost Army history and samples of Bill Blass’ artwork that he did while he was in the field.”
Johnson also announced the museum created commemorative coins in honor of the Ghost Army, which are available for purchase for $15 at all three main exhibitions.
Since her start at the art museum, Gilley said she has wanted to do a Blass-themed exhibition, so it was a coincidence when Carrier called and asked if the museum had any pieces from the designer. While the process to start this may have been quick, Gilley said it has been a joy working with the team.
“If you would have told me six months ago that I would be designing my dream exhibition, I wouldn’t have believed you,” she said. “It’s just been a pleasure to be able to do something I love and celebrate it with everyone.”
Todd Pelfrey, executive director of the history center, also spoke at the news conference, saying Gilley has done a “masterful job” with the presentation. Pelfrey said he is excited for the next 100 days.
“This has been a wonderful collaboration involving dozens of really passionate individuals, dedicated communities and nonprofits,” Pelfrey said. “Although we are scheduled to have 100 days of Blass, I have a hunch we will be able to use some of that for 1,000 (days).”
Mayor Tom Henry also spoke, sharing that his father knew Blass when he lived in Fort Wayne. Henry also read a proclamation, naming June 22 “Bill Blass Day” and said there had been little to no record of the designer in Fort Wayne’s archives.
“We need to include that South Side High School graduate and renowned fashion designer who achieved international success,” Henry said. “He transformed the fashion industry with this creative sense of extravagant simplicity in women’s wear and entrepreneurial spirit as the first American designer to put his name on the label.”
The Allen County Public Library is digitizing items from the Fort Wayne native to stay on display after the 100-day celebration. Carrier said the first shipment came about five months ago and included 273 items.
The library is also offering Blass-themed to-go kits with activities for children.
Greg Mendez, sculptor from Decatur, also created three Blass-inspired sculptures that are on display in downtown Fort Wayne. Two are on East Main Street by the Museum of Art, and the other is at the Barr Street Market.
While the “100 Days of Bill Blass” may be underway, Carrier said her job isn’t finished.
“We want to keep the excitement alive all summer, especially since kids are off school,” she said. “We’re really trying to continue to have fun with this the whole 100 days.”
Even though she isn’t done, Carrier said seeing her vision come to life has been overwhelming because it’s grown more than she imagined.
“It’s just so professionally done,” she said. “I think it does his career justice and applauds his career in a way that makes me proud.”