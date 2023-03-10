A Republican-led Senate corrections committee voted along party lines, 5-2, to advance a bill that would create a 25-foot buffer zone between law enforcement and bystanders.
House Bill 1186 previously passed a House committee with unanimous approval – though some Democrats flipped their votes when the bill appeared before the full House Chamber, where it passed along party lines.
Author Rep. Wendy McNamara said the proposal would reduce potentially violent encounters between law enforcement and citizens.
“Ultimately, this bill is about creating a life-saving space for officers to do their job … while adhering to the philosophy of de-escalation,” said McNamara, R-Evansville.
Members of law enforcement testified in support of the bill, praising its utility in the field as Hoosiers’ negative sentiment toward the profession grows.
“You may have to do this with multiple third-party subjects who have no involvement or interest but are now inches away from you,” said Howard County Deputy Sheriff Jordan Buckley, who also represented the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.
“This is an unsafe practice that often escalates situations and leads to further confrontation or the use of force. Because of this and other challenges, it is more important than ever to establish a perimeter,” he said.
The bulk of the testimony in opposition to the bill focused on the ability of bystanders to capture police misconduct. Video has played a crucial role in several investigations into police abuse, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, whose death was filmed by a teenage bystander.
“We believe, strongly, that existing law provides the protections that law enforcement needs,” said Zach Stock, with the Indiana Public Defender Council.
The bill now advances to the full Senate chamber for further consideration.
