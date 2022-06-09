Fort Wayne/Allen County

Bishop to bless women’s shelter

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will bless the St. Joseph Mission Women’s Shelter, at 3505 Lake Ave., at 10 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese said Wednesday.

The St. Joseph Mission Women’s Shelter, a project of St. Joseph Missions, is Fort Wayne’s first emergency shelter for single homeless women that operates 24 hours a day, the release said.

The shelter offers a safe place and a structured environment to help women become self-sufficient. It is designed to provide emergency housing and resources for single homeless women, regardless of their faith, according to its website.

Plaque dedication for park’s 100 years

The city of New Haven today will host a plaque dedication for a new gazebo as it prepares for Schnelker Park’s centennial anniversary.

Mayor Steven McMichael will present a certificate of dedication to the Schnelker family. The program at the park, 956 Park Ave., is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

