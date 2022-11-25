Indiana is the sixth-most Black Friday-obsessed state in the nation, one new report finds, but you wouldn’t have thought that from people out shopping Friday morning in Fort Wayne.
A few determined shoppers were found, including Connie McGowin, 74, of Fort Wayne, who was fueling up between stores at Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, parked in the Northcrest Shopping Center.
“This is such a good idea,” exclaimed McGowin, about the coffee truck’s location while ordering for herself and some of the gaggle of teenaged grandchildren going with her from Kohl’s to Best Buy to Old Navy.
“It’s kind of a family thing to do with the grandchildren,” she said of Black Friday holiday shopping. “They get to pick out their own presents and can even try them on.”
But several shoppers said they were doing their regular shopping, just browsing or finding a present for themselves.
Linda Lewis of Fort Wayne, 59, said traffic at Best Buy “wasn’t too bad” when she and her 13-year-old grandson Adam Fackler arrived at the store’s Northcrest’s location by mid-morning.
“There were lines, but not long ones. That’s why I came then,” she said.
Lewis got a present for herself – a Ring doorbell system on sale for $54. “I like their prices,” she said of Best Buy.
At Von Maur in Jefferson Pointe, Tristan Atkinson of Defiance, Ohio, was pausing with cousin Seth Morehouse so his mom Katrina Morehouse, both from Sherwood, Ohio, could look at some shoes for herself.
Atkinson, 19, had an unusual, and very specific, item on his Black Friday list – an electronic drum set for his home recording studio.
He shopped at a store that normally wouldn’t be considered a Black Friday destination but was advertising heavily this week in flyers and online – Sweetwater Sound.
The music supplier on Indiana 30 was playing up sales on gear, and Atkinson, 19, was able to find what he wanted. He and his cousin, a musician who plays piano and other instruments, both work in Atkinson’s studio, Atkinson Media Group.
Sweetwater – The Music Mall, as some customers call it – “was not too busy when I started looking,” Atkinson said, “but they were pretty busy by the time I got finished.”
Sarah and John Snow of Roanoke were making the rounds of southwest Fort Wayne shopping centers “to browse,” Sarah Snow said outside Rural King at the Jefferson Boulevard exit of Interstate 69.
Rural King and Menards “are my favorite stores,” she said, confessing to shopping without a list in mind. “They’re unique stores,” she said. “You can find something different.”
The Snows already had been to Walmart, Menards, Game Stop and Bed, Bath and Beyond by the time they got to Rural King.
“We were going to go to Bath & Body Works, but they were only letting a few people in at a time,” said John Snow, “so I turned around and walked out.”
When asked whether inflation is affecting his budget, he said, “We got a few things. I already spent around $500. These days, that’s only a few things.”
The lack of big crowds or shoppers desperate for deals might be the result of a queasy retail industry’s response to surging inflation and two seasons’ worth of pandemic.
Several major retailers, plus home shopping TV networks and online sellers, have stretched Black Friday prices out for the entire month of November, or earlier, or planned to stretch deals throughout the weekend. Not many stores posted so-called doorbusters, sales with big discounts to be snagged only by early birds willing to camp out overnight.
The discounts, no matter where shoppers shopped, were a big change from last year, when supply chain issues were pushing shoppers to start early and allowing retailers to sell some items at full price.
This year, for example, Amazon has been advertising Roomba vacuums for up to 42% off, Leapfrog educational toys for almost 50% off, and DeWalt tools and accessories at up to 65% off.
Still, the National Retail Federation in a news release predicted retail sales, including online retailers’, will increase 6% to 8%. That’s down from 13.5% year-to-year growth a year ago when pandemic-starved shoppers were seeking relief.
The states ahead of Indiana in Black Friday obsession included Kentucky, which ranked at the top, followed by West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi. The rankings, by fashion marketing company Boohoo, were based on data from Google searches for the past five years. Boohoo is a fashion marketing company.
Hoosiers ranked second nationwide in searches about deals on clothing.
Trends weren’t affecting some shoppers. Fort Wayne retiree Sherry Regnier said she came to Von Maur to buy something for her own holiday cheer.
A friend said she’d seen a holiday sweater with a dog theme Regnier would love, so Regnier wanted to check it out.
“I have an Airedale,” Regnier said. “It’s kind of rare. It’s a breed you don’t often see on things.”
A half hour later, the woman emerged from the upscale store, smiling and wearing a bright red sweater with an Airedale trimmed with reindeer antlers and tinsel on the front.
As for doing any other Black Friday shopping, Regnier was definitive. “Never,” she said.