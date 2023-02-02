Arin Knox-Hodges returned to her alma mater this morning and liked what she saw as she sat onstage for Concordia Lutheran High School's Black History Month assembly.
"Just the diversity I'm seeing already today is so warming to me," Knox-Hodges said. "Because it wasn't this diverse when I was here."
Knox-Hodges was among four recent Black alumni who shared their Concordia experiences during an assembly that introduced current students to living legacies – alumni who attended the private Fort Wayne school in the mid-1970s and their children.
The school hosted the event in partnership with BLAST, the Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team.
"Today's assembly is a direct credit to their continued support and desire to share with us, the current faculty and students, important aspects of our history together," Jacob Pennekamp, head of school, said of BLAST.
Minority students make up 21% of Concordia's enrollment, which totals about 600 this academic year, according to the school profile.
A 2002 graduate, Knox-Hodges remembered what it was like to switch from her predominantly white school environment and her predominantly Black neighborhood in southeast Fort Wayne.
"To be stuck in these two worlds and have to flip back and forth every day was really challenging," said Knox-Hodges, who encouraged minority students to embrace who they are rather than tailoring themselves to make others comfortable.