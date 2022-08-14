Some people at Bloom Fest were artists or artisans; others were performers. Danielle Fredrick did what she called a “double gig” again this year at the Leo-Cedarville festival.
Working as Danielle Belle, she provided juggling entertainment with hula hoops and staffs, while in her booth she sold bubblewands, flow rings and ribbon wands that kids could emulate her with.
“I love the kids,” Fredrick said, showing a furry hula hoop she uses and they like to try. “I’m known as the kid corner here.”
Part of her booth displayed jewelry made from crystals she and her family find on outdoor excursions, and there was some tarot card-related stuff. In the three years Fredrick has been part of Bloom Fest, younger people have shown interest in all that, too.
The diversity of what she offered reflected a small part of the variety of Bloom Fest, which Casey Bishop started five years ago and has kept running every year since.
Bishop created the event because of her love of art and nature. “I just wanted to share a beautiful day in the park with art,” she said.
“It’s a celebration of our local artists, our artisans and our local vendors who care about the environment,” she said. They should have a connection with nature, make what they sell and be Midwestern – 95% are from northeast Indiana.
Bishop chose the vendors herself and organizes it all with a team of volunteers. The booths showcased items from fine art painters and photographers to candle or jewelry makers to country charm crafters with autumn leaf wreaths and scarecrows with cartoon eyes and painted smiles.
Bishop also had local musicians playing acoustically under the shelter.
She avoids overlap between vendors. The festival had only two soap makers, two fresh flower vendors and one women’s boutique trailer, she said.
Not everyone sold something. Workers at the Meadows Flowers and Finds, the largest dahlia farm in Indiana, greeted people at their booth to get information out and get emails for lists of special events, said Abagail Linker, one of the farm’s weed wranglers.
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management talked about composting and environmental sustainability for community outreach.
Brothers Tim and Jeff Ormiston showed wood carvings they made from native woods, including from fallen cottonwoods at Fox Island after the recent storm and trees from Metea County Park.
“It’s been very popular,” and people have lots of questions about invasive species and local woods, volunteer Tim Ormiston said.
Bishop tries to have something for everyone and only higher-quality items, she said. She started with 49 vendors in 2018 and had 133 this year, she said.
Allie Wray of Grabill and her mother, LuAnn Wray of Warsaw, were return attendees this year.
“It’s a great eclectic collection,” Allie Wray said. The booths had people from crafters to professional artists.
LuAnn Wray said she liked that there were more vendors this year and possibly more than at Amish Acres, where she likes to go, too.
Other items available were Saucy Pigeon barbecue sauces, face painting, henna tattoos succulent plants, two children’s book creators, a tea seller and woodburnt earrings.
Bishop estimated 6,000 people came this year, about the same as last year’s attendance. The vendors said the audience
Lindsey Petersen who runs her Imaginables illustration on prints, woodburnings and smaller items while living on a bus, said this was her first art-centered fest, and she was concerned how her edgier style would go over.
“It seems like people can find something they like in my work,” Petersen said.
Nichole Mix, who sells “art for mental health and soul healing” as original art, prints, clothes, magnets and such, said she returned because she had a good time last year and liked the eclectic group of artists and artisans.
“The community here is receptive to the artwork I set up,” Mix said. “I do feel it’s appreciative of the arts.”