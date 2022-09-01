Blue Heron sparring at Franke Park in Fort Wayne Sep 1, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two great blue heron spar Wednesday afternoon in Shoaff Lake at Franke Park. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fowl play Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Moped crash sends juvenile to hospital Storms cause power outages for thousands in northeast Indiana Fort Wayne City Council president considers run for mayor Demolition begins on Hall's Original in Fort Wayne Stocks Market Data by TradingView