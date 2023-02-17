Blue Jacket Inc. has purchased Renew Upscale Resale from the nonprofit BCS Foundation and said it will continue that entity’s “12-year legacy of quality items at thrift prices.”
Blue Jacket said in a Thursday news release that it will blend its experience in providing high-quality retail services. The Fort Wayne-based nonprofit operates Blue Jacket Clothing Co. and Tall Rabbit Café + Community, a coffee shop and meeting space. Its overall mission is to provide employment opportunities for graduates of the Blue Jacket Academy.
Blue Jacket Inc. will operate the thrift store using the name Renew by Blue Jacket.
Renew Upscale Resale announced its closure in the summer of 2022 and approached Blue Jacket in the late fall to acquire and keep it operational. The BSC Foundation managed Renew Upscale Resale to provide scholarships to students at Blackhawk Christian School. In a similar fashion, proceeds from Renew by Blue Jacket will support Blue Jacket’s training and transitional employment of its clients.
The store, in Georgetown Square on Fort Wayne’s northeast side, sells high quality furniture, housewares, clothing, jewelry, books, and many other secondhand items.
Located at 6406 E. State Blvd. near Kroger, the store accepts donation drop-offs in the back of the building.
Blue Jacket focuses on training and eliminating employment barriers.