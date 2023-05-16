A 38-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly broke into a Wells County home, Bluffton police said today in a news release.
Tavis Beavans, of Bluffton, was found dead in the home after police were dispatched to the residence for a report of breaking and entering Sunday night.
An initial investigation shows Beavans had a handgun and entered the residence without permission, Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall said in a news release. Beavans was reportedly shot during a physical altercation with the residents.
Detectives from the Bluffton Police Department, Wells County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police helped with the initial investigation. The investigation is ongoing with the Wells County Coroner's Office's assistance.
Once the investigation is completed, the Wells County Prosecutor will determine whether state law was violated, the news release said.