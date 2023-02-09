Results are pending for an autopsy on a Bluffton woman who was found after being missing for more than a month.
Someone checking on a vacant house in the 400 block of Meadow Lane found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, 48, in the yard Tuesday. Bluffton police said the body was hidden from view between a shed and a wooden children’s playhouse in a yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence.
“Nothing at the scene indicated foul play,” according to the Bluffton Police Department’s news release. The autopsy was conducted Wednesday.
Cuthbert was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 1, according to a silver alert the state released Jan. 4. The alert said that she was in extreme danger and might need medical attention but didn’t give specifics about the danger.