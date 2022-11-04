Mark Dixon has been named The Lutheran Foundation's interim CEO, the nonprofit's board of directors announced Friday.
Dixon, who is a foundation board member, was appointed one week after Marcia Haaff, the organization's president and CEO for 27 years, announced her retirement effective Jan. 3.
Dixon is described in a news release as having strengths in strategic planning and organizational structure. He previously led Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic for six years before retiring in spring 2020. Before that, he was a senior executive in a Fortune 500 company, the foundation said.
“I’m honored to help lead The Lutheran Foundation as we search for a new chief executive," Dixon said in a statement. "The foundation has been a blessing to thousands over the course of its existence, and our mission and focus will not be changing as we move forward.”
Haaff, who led the foundation since its creation in 1995, said her retirement decision was made "with many mixed emotions."
The Lutheran Foundation has invested more than $200 million in Lutheran churches, schools, ministries and nonprofit organizations in the region. The foundation invests in caring for body, mind and spirit – priorities held by the founders of Lutheran Hospital.
“Marcia has been an integral part of The Lutheran Foundation, and her passion and commitment to our mission has made a tremendous impact on our community,” Jill Goeglein, board chairwoman, said last week.
Officials said then that the board would establish a committee to conduct a search for Haaff’s successor.