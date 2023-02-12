As other Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale attendees climbed aboard pontoons and ski boats Sunday, Joe Donner sought something less flashy.
The Pierceton man paused on the Memorial Coliseum expo floor to consider a smaller watercraft covered in a camouflage pattern. The boat's style attracted Donner because he wants to photograph animals while on the water.
"I embrace the wildlife that's in the area," Donner said.
The four-day event concluded Sunday with attendance nearing 8,000 people – about a 10% gain over last year, said Tracy Sweeney, executive event director.
Dealers from Indiana and Michigan participated in the 42nd annual event, which featured more than 200 watercraft on display, Sweeney said. The show is billed as one of the largest gatherings of boat and water sport enthusiasts in the region.
Admission was $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.
Along with boats, attendees could shop for products including outboard motors, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers, scooters, golf carts and outdoor accessories.
With dealers welcoming attendees to climb aboard, the show offered families opportunities to determine which boat best accommodates their needs, Sweeney said.
She noted many boat owners come looking for an upgrade – something Ryan Coverstone of Socks Marina encountered as existing customers sought information about trade-ins and new models.
People might be looking for a change because they better understand what they want from a boat, said Coverstone, whose marina is in North Webster.
Perched aboard a pontoon manufactured in Bristol, Coverstone offered advice to shoppers – don't wait to buy. Prices will only go up, he said, noting the $40,000 pontoon on display would have sold for about $27,000 five years ago.
Similarly, Cory Archbold of Dry Dock Marine Center – a longtime boat show participant from Angola – said the window for custom orders is narrowing, so prospective buyers should act soon. People typically want their boats by Memorial Day, he said, and some will place orders as early as Thanksgiving to ensure timely delivery.
Attendee Eric Gordon was willing to wait, however. In town for vacation, the Chicago man stopped by the boat show "for the experience" after seeing an advertisement at his hotel.
Gordon collected business cards on the expo floor, said it might be a few years before he becomes a boat owner.
"I see a lot of toys in this place," he added.