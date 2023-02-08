For a southeast side housing project to continue as planned, Fort Wayne City Council members need to vote again on a bond issue.
The bonds will be for $3.3 million towards Village Premier, a three-phase project to bring housing and business space to McKinnie Avenue. The property was once used for McMillen Park Apartments.
The project will still be on schedule, and its groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, said Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment.
However, City Council members need to vote on the bond authorization resolution they already voted for Oct. 11, he said. Although the other paperwork the council members voted on was correct, the resolution was not. It was the same as the inducement resolution they passed in August, Leist said.
“The language in both is nearly identical, so it’s an easy mistake to make,” Leist said.
Officials discovered the error when officials went through closing documents on the bond after a Jan. 31 sale for the bonds, Leist said. He and Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator, attended the Tuesday council meeting to ask for the vote at next week.
The project is still on track, Leist said. City representatives found an acceptable buyer for the bonds with an interest rate of 5.3%, which is within the original estimates.
However, the term sheet for the deal is valid through Feb. 19, he said. The council needs to vote before then.
The new vote will correct the issue, Leist said.
The bonds will be paid for through tax increment financing. As property taxes on the 20 acres rise from the development, the city will collect the increase to pay off the debt.
The developer, Home Investments of Indianapolis, closed on private financing before 2023 started, he said. The developer has already started doing preliminary work on the site.
All three phases of Village Premier will be an investment of about $55 million for the southeast side, Leist said. The first phase work will begin after the groundbreaking, and the developer will build apartments with 208 units, 12 single family homes and a central plaza.
Matt Gadus, chief investment officers for Home Investments, told the council members in August that the apartments are expected to cost between $550 to $900 a month.
The second phase will include a daycare and a health clinic. The third phase will have senior housing with spaces for businesses on the first floor.