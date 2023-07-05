Fort Wayne/Allen County
“Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” will honor all Vietnam-era veterans July 15 with a free historical book.
The full-color, coffee-table book called “A Time to Honor” features stories and pictures of Hoosiers who served during the war and will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. It will be given to Indiana residents who served in the military from 1955 to 1975, regardless of duty station, a Wednesday news release said.
“Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans," which helps honor and pay tribute to those who served, is sponsoring the event with the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
To receive a book, veterans need to bring their DD214 form, American Legion, VFW or DAV Membership Card and present it to the staff at the Veterans Memorial.
Normal Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Memorial grounds are open 24/7 seven days a week. Special tours can be arranged by calling 260-267-5022.
Area
Blood drive in memory of community servant
The American Red Cross will host the ninth annual Kaleb McLaughin Memorial Drive Saturday in Pioneer, Ohio.
McLaughin died in 2013 after being involved in a car accident. His commitment to helping others, a news release said, was shown even after his death, as his decision to be an eye, organ and tissue donor helped to improve the lives of more than 50 people.
The community is invited to give blood in his memory from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 307 Dining Hall, 102 First St. in Pioneer. Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code: kaleb.
The American Red Cross of Indiana Region serves 6.9 million people in 104 counties in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio through six area chapters.
