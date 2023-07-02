Unaware the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory changed showcase exhibits, Preston Ratcliff was stunned Sunday to see an urban landscape where butterflies fluttered just a week earlier.
Ratcliff wasn’t disappointed, however.
The Fort Wayne resident deemed the exhibit – “An Herban Garden” – better and more aesthetically pleasing than the popular butterflies.
“This is incredible,” he said while lounging at one of three patio tables adjacent to a towering structure designed to look like a brick building. “It’s a sight to see. It’s so worth the admission.”
The conservatory is open daily except on Mondays. Rates are $7 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 17. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Admission is $1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
The exhibit opened Saturday with features including a pollinator garden with hibiscuses; a container garden with chard and an ornamental pepper named chilly chili; and a “green” wall – a wall covered with living plants.
Other elements include a brownstone facade, a red fire hydrant and a walkway made of bricks from various city streets.
Signs encourage visitors to take a free basil plant; plant a parsley or sunflower seed in a compostable pot; and spin the compost tumbler on display. The conservatory will later invite people to write or draw on a designated area, said Nate Cardelli, general manager.
He pointed out a mural by artist Josh Angel and the space that artist Julie Wall will decorate this week.
“We want our visitors to feel a sense of community when they’re here,” Cardelli said.
Even though the urban gardening exhibit will be open through Nov. 12, Cardelli said people who time their visits right will see two different shows because of the maturing plants. A mostly bare wire frame near the rain barrel display hints at the growth that’s to come; a cypress vine is among the plants just starting to climb the structure.
“The sunflowers will be taller than anyone visiting,” Cardelli said of other sights to expect in the fall.
Ratcliff and his friend, Landon Dove of Auburn, anticipate they’ll return.
“I’m excited for the vine arch,” said Dove, a first-time visitor to the conservatory.
The showcase inspired Ratcliff.
“I want to recreate this,” he said of the “urban greenery” look.
That’s the idea, Cardelli said. Botanical conservatory staff wants to show people what’s possible.
“I was really blown away with this exhibit,” he said. “I’m starting to get attached to it.”