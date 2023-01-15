For the first time in his life, 6-month-old Elijah Green had a handful of sand, repeatedly picking it up and letting it run through his fingers under the bright sun at the makeshift beach in Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
Saturday, the opening day of the California Dreamin’ exhibit, was the first time his family had come to the botanical conservatory, said his parents, Shaylie and Bryant Green. They came because they’ve developed a bucket list of things to do in Fort Wayne since moving to Columbia City in December 2021.
“We were looking for something to do, and it’s so cold outside,” Shaylie Green said. They were used to the Utah desert before they moved here, but the Showcase Garden was made to look like a beach with hints of a desert.
The opening was a bright, sunny day that warmed the greenhouse to summer temperatures, and people strolling through left their coats, scarves and gloves in the coatroom.
“That’s kind of the point,” Amanda Amstutz, public programming supervisor for the botanical conservatory. “It’s a way for families to get inside for the winter.”
The exhibit includes a mint-condition VW microbus parked on the makeshift beach, brightly colored surfboards planted upright in one sandy area, a beach ball as big as half the microbus hanging from the ceiling and a lifeguard tower that’s also a slide.
“It’s definitely got a nostalgic feel for the young at heart,” Amstutz said.
The displays are directed toward kids and families, however, and a few parents told her it was the first time their toddlers played in sand.
The staff wanted a beach feel, Amstutz said. A garden near the microbus includes plants that provide an undersea feel. Flora around the beach area provide dashes of color: hibiscus, kalanchoe in bloom, pansies, succulents, cacti and small palm trees.
The California theme was a surprise for Dominic Tippman and Brionna Stephens, a Fort Wayne couple who came to the botanical conservatory for engagement photos.
“Pretty – it’s warm, there’s color,” Stephens said.
Tippmann said, “It’s a cool setup” that will make the engagement photos more memorable.
Their photographer, Whitney Tippmann, said it was her first time in the botanical conservatory.
“I didn’t know this was the place you came to get warm in winter in Fort Wayne,” she said.
Chris and Angie Harouff of Fort Wayne came because of the new exhibit, bringing daughters Faith-Adalynn, 4, and Naomi, 3.
“I got online this morning, and it said ‘California Dreamin,’ ” Chris Harouff said. Given the prediction of temperatures in the 20s and their new membership pass, it seemed like the place to go.
The family visited the Happy Smallidays exhibit in December to take Christmas photos. Chris said he wished this exhibit had been the photo backdrop instead.
Angie said Faith-Adalynn had asked just that morning if they could go to Florida. The botanical conservatory provided a low-cost substitute.
Younger visitors can play in the exhibit’s sandboxes or tackle an oversized Jenga game. Volleyball nets are strung up with plenty of normal-sized beach balls to play. A rest area for adults features chairs positioned around a faux fire pit.
Faith-Adalynn said her favorite part was the Jenga game she played with new friend Jacob Brady, 5.
Jacob’s mother, Suzanne Brady, said her family visits frequently, giving her some credibility when it comes to offering a critique.
“This,” she said, “is probably the best exhibit they’ve had.”