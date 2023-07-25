The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory lobby will serve as a cooling station as hot temperatures are forecasted to hit the area this week, the City of Fort Wayne announced today.
The cooling station is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.
Other cooling stations are:
• The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
• The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, regardless of outside temperature.