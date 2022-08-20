Fort Wayne residents Rick and Darlene Howard are fans of bourbon.
The pair has visited distilleries along the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and so it seemed like pure serendipity when, during a raffle at Fort Wayne’s Germanfest, their son’s girlfriend won tickets to the Wings Beer & Bourbon Fest at Fort Wayne’s Headwaters Park, now in its 4th year.
By mid-afternoon Saturday, morning thunderstorms had given way to late-August sunshine. It was clear from the line forming at the gate that a few puddles weren’t going to keep festival-goers from enjoying themselves – and it certainly wasn’t going to stop a lineup of nine food trucks and vendors from filling the air around the Lincoln Pavilion with the aroma of barbecued chicken.
The food on display Saturday came various vendors, including Toncho Snack Bar, Payne’s Fish and Chips, One Love Jerk Chicken, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, Yard Bones BBQ, Timmy’s BBQ, and Hawkin’s Chicken. The event was sponsored by Key Exteriors and Grote Automotive.
The Howards were two of many guests who waited out the morning’s storms before coming downtown.
“I’m glad it didn’t get rained out,” Rick Howard said, chuckling. “I love Headwaters Park. I always love coming down here.”
Although there were 10 different bourbon selections to try on Saturday, Rick made special note of his favorite – Buffalo Trace, distilled in Frankfort, Kentucky.
About 500 people had passed through the gates to the Lincoln Pavilion by 2 p.m. Saturday, event coordinator Jake Slater said. He expected the event would draw about 1,500 to 2,000 guests by the end of the night. That’s much better attendance than in 2021, he said, but still lower than the festival’s record of about 4,500 in 2019.
The festival took a year-long hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re starting to see (attendance) come back again, which is nice,” Slater said. “Hopefully, by next year that means we’ll be all the way back to full swing and everybody will be ready to be out and about and enjoy good weather, good food, some entertainment, some good company and sharing a beverage or two.”
That good company was front and center for Fort Wayne resident Erick Elliott who came to the festival with his wife, his sister and his brother-in-law. It was their first time attending the event, and the group agreed that good company was a big part of the day’s events.
“I’ve always been a second-shift guy and worked seven days (a week),” Elliott said, adding that he recently changed jobs and now has more free time. Coming to the Wings, Beer & Bourbon Festival was something he’d always wanted to do.
He and his wife both had the weekend off and “everything just fell into place right.”
“I like beer, bourbon and wings,” he said, grinning, adding that he would soon be heading toward the tasting table in his quest to find a bourbon that would pair well with a good cigar.