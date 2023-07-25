Fort Wayne/Allen County
Bowen Health Clinic will formally introduce its second Fort Wayne location to the public on Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. The ribbon cutting and open house will be at the clinic co-located with the Bowen Center outpatient office at 2100 Goshen Road.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will join other speakers at this event. The public is welcome, and tours will follow the ribbon cutting with light refreshments and giveaways.
Bowen Center’s move to integrated care is aimed at addressing the unique healthcare challenges underserved populations face. Removing obstacles that prevent or limit access to quality healthcare contributes to the quality of life for those living in a community.
In addition to the Fort Wayne sites at Goshen Road and Rudisill Plaza, Bowen Health Clinics are located in Huntington, Wabash, and Warsaw, with many more planned.
The Allen County Department of Health on Tuesday said residents should be aware of mosquito season and take steps to reduce the potential for harm.
Mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, which in some severe cases can lead to encephalitis – inflammation of the brain, a news release said.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S., the health department said. Mosquito activity has been low so far in Allen County this year, with just one case of West Nile virus identified in mosquitoes. But the virus also has been detected in mosquitoes in at least five other Indiana counties.
The Allen County Department of Health’s mosquito control program works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases.
Residents can take steps including emptying flowerpots and other containers of standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, covering or recycling un-rimmed tires. Lids to trash and recycling bins should fit tightly and water should regularly be replaced in birdbaths.
Next week is the deadline for nonprofits to submit grant applications to Threaded Fasteners Charitable Foundation.
The $1,000 grant opportunity is for nonprofits that operate in any Threaded Fasteners’ service area, including Churubusco.
“Our grant selection committees have chosen some fantastic organizations in the past and we are looking forward to helping more outstanding organizations,” a Tuesday news release said.
We are excited for the foundation to reach additional people and organizations and support the work they are doing in our communities.
More information is online at https://threadedfasteners.com/threaded-fasteners-charitable-foundation/tfcf-2023-non-profit-grant.
Indiana
The Villages of Indiana, Inc. has received a $1,637,346 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to develop and create a new mother-centered adoption program in Indiana by 2025.
The program will help individuals facing challenges that make pregnancy and parenthood especially difficult to decide if adoption is the right choice for them. Funds will be used to connect individuals with trained case managers and therapists, and create and enhance efforts that support expectant mothers, infants, and adoptive families. The program will locate adoptive parents, provide matching services, and administer post-adoption support to all parties.
Virtual and in-person services for expectant mothers will be designed to help answer their questions about adoption, support them as they discern their choice and connect them to services to address basic needs, including those that serve their physical and mental well-being.
If an expectant mother decides to choose adoption, the Villages will connect her with an Adoption Care Expert, a case manager who will help the client explore adoption more fully, including matching her with a prospective adoptive family. If an expectant mother decides not to choose adoption, the Villages will connect her with resources designed to help pregnant women and new mothers, such as home visitation support services.
The Villages of Indiana is among the state’s largest licensed and accredited family and child services non-profit agencies with 16 offices in Indiana.
Indiana farmers have set a conservation record this year by planting an estimated 1.6 million acres of overwinter living covers, according to a recent survey.
“Protecting our most vital natural resources is top of mind for our Indiana farmers and this year’s record-breaking cover crop acreage is a testament to that,” said a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Through the implementation of cover crops and other conservation efforts, farmers are ensuring our land and water resources remain healthy and productive.”
Overwintering living covers – cover crops and small grains, like winter wheat – are known for their environmental benefits, the state agriculture department said in a news release. Cover crops and small grains, planted in the fall after harvest, help increase organic matter in the soil and improve overall soil health by adding living roots to the soil for additional months of the year. Cover crops also improve water infiltration into the soil, while other covers, like legumes, serve as natural fertilizers.
Although the conservation transect does not differentiate between cover crops and small grains, Indiana farmers typically plant fewer than 200,000 acres of small grains annually, so cover crops vastly dominate the 1.6 million estimated acres, the release said. Apart from corn and soybeans, cover crops are planted on more acres than any other commodity crop in Indiana.