Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Bowen to unveil 2nd location
Bowen Health Clinic will formally introduce its second Fort Wayne location to the public July 26.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. at the clinic, co-located with the Bowen Center outpatient office at 2100 Goshen Road.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will join other speakers at the event. The public is welcome, and tours will follow the ribbon cutting with light refreshments and giveaways.
Bowen Center’s move to integrated care is aimed at addressing underserved populations. Removing obstacles that prevent or limit access to quality health care contributes to the quality of life for those living in a community.
Along with the Fort Wayne sites at Goshen Road and Rudisill Plaza, Bowen Health operates clinics in Huntington, Wabash and Warsaw. Officials said more locations are planned.
Accreditation given to SCAN
SCAN has received national accreditation of its services through the Council on Accreditation, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
SCAN, 500 W. Main St., serves 41 counties, providing services for children and families who are victims of – or are at-risk for – child abuse and neglect.
The Council on Accreditation evaluated all aspects of SCAN’s programs, services, management and administration and found the organization follows best practice standards, the news release said.
This is the second time SCAN has received the designation, which will be in place through 2027.
Dee Szyndrowski, SCAN’s chief executive, said she’s proud of her team’s ability to offer quality services.
“We celebrated our first accreditation in 2019, and we knew from experience that this would be a major success throughout our programs,” she said in a statement.
For more information, go online to www.scanfw.org.
– Journal Gazette