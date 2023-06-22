Bowen Recovery Center celebrated five years of helping people through addiction Thursday afternoon.
Since opening in 2018, the Bowen Recovery Center has helped more than 1,853 individuals in the last five years for an average of 371 patients annually. Each year, more than 100 patients complete treatment at the Fort Wayne center.
The center is open 365 days a year to provide methadone treatments to support patients through physical withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Patients also receive on-site addiction recovery counseling services and medical care.
Beyond physical and mental needs of patients, people utilizing resources at the center can also get help navigating insurance, accessing food, looking for housing and other essentials needed for recovery.
However, Bowen Center vice president of clinical services Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau said one of the best things they do is meet people where they are with a harm reduction model.
“We want you to get healthy for you but also for your community so you can work, so you can take care of your kids, so you can just be there and support everyone else,” Liebetrau said. “We're helping people get healthy little by little but meeting them where they're at so that they can take the next step and the next step and the next step.”
“It's all about making our communities healthier and giving people back their quality of life.”
A problem patients face is the stigma around substance abuse and those experiencing addiction, Liebetrau said. Most people don’t realize how widespread addiction is, she said.
Those people require support despite outdated beliefs on addiction, Liebetrau said.
“I think in the past, the way we looked at things was sort of like that person needs to fix those things for themselves, they need to pick themselves up by their bootstraps,” Liebetrau said. “We understand now that there's so much going on.”
Addiction knows no race, gender, age or socioeconomic status, Liebetrau said. People facing addiction are someone’s neighbor, sibling, parent, grandparent or even child.
“People think of a junkie and what I really want people to think of is everybody can fall into a position where they struggle with addiction,” Liebetrau said. “And they are all humans.”
President and CEO of the Bowen Center Dr. Rob Ryan celebrated patients who have completed treatment, the 436 people the center currently serves and the staff that supports them. He said they come, rain or shine, to participate in treatment.
“What does all that hard work and discipline get our patients?” Ryan asked. ”It's the mom who's returned to her family and to her job, it’s the student who's returned to their classroom and is able to finish their degree or it's the grandparent who's returned to the retirement and to their grandkids.”