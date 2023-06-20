Fort Wayne/Allen County
Addiction center holds open house
Bowen Recovery Center will open its doors to the public to celebrate five years of providing opioid treatment and its patients in recovery.
The 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday open house at the center, on Directors Row near Coliseum Boulevard West, will include educational tours, refreshments, giveaways and more.
The center, open every day, specializes in medication-assisted treatment for people with moderate or severe opioid use disorder. Patients receive methadone to treat withdrawal symptoms and cravings, as well as addiction recovery counseling services and additional medical care. Patients also get help with insurance, food, housing and other necessities required for proper recovery.
The Bowen Recovery Center has treated nearly 1,700 people over the past five years.
Local woman wins Miss Indiana title
A Fort Wayne woman will go on to compete in the Miss America contest after winning the title of Miss Indiana.
Cydney Bridges won the crown Friday after competing in the Miss Indiana competition as Miss Fort Wayne. The Huntington University graduate competed on the platform issue of the power of mentoring. She presented her vocal talent as part of the competition in Zionsville.
The Miss America 2024 pageant is yet to be scheduled.
Area
Manchester president’s wife dies at 64
Manchester University’s first lady has died, the institution announced Monday. Renée Fancher McFadden died Saturday at age 64, a news release said. Her husband, Dave McFadden, is retiring June 30 after nine years as university president.
The couple met in 1976 at Manchester College on her first day of first-year orientation, a news release said. They were married the following November.
After graduating in 1982, Renée was a teacher in California, North Manchester and Warsaw. She served on Manchester College’s faculty for two years and also worked as a classroom reading coach in Wabash and Kosciusko counties.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked people to consider a gift to the Community Foundation of Wabash County’s “Operation Change the Future” project. Gifts can be made online at www.cfwabash.org or by mail to 220 E. Main St., North Manchester, IN 46962.
– Journal Gazette