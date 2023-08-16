Bowser Park, established 100 years ago, was celebrated for the legacy it has in the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.
The department has made improvements to the park by updating the restrooms, the pavilion and walkways to be more accessible for people with disabilities, according to a press release.
A new art mural and sign were also added to the park at 1599-1501 Fisher St. for the celebration of being named a Fort Wayne Legacy Park. Renaissance Pointe, the neighborhood the park is located in, was granted $5,000 to create and install revolving art murals at Bowser Park in February 2022.
The revolving art mural by Lyndy Bazile is close to the original Bowser Park stone marker.
The stone marker was provided by Sylvanus and Sarah Bowser in 1923 when they donated the land to the city. The stone reads “for the comfort and pleasure of our neighbors and their children for all time to come.”
Sylvanus Bowser is known for creating the fuel pump for vehicles in the 1880s.
“It’s important to honor the intent of the Bowser family here on the land that they donated 100 years ago,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, in the press release. “Sylvanus Bowser was a successful inventor and investor here in the southeast side of town. This park remains as a part of his legacy. It’s beautiful to see the connection and pride that the Renaissance Neighborhood has created in this space. It is our goal that this park will continue to serve as a cherished recreational gathering place for families, friends and neighbors.”
Fort Wayne Legacy Parks are city parks that were established 100 years or more ago. The city began celebrating 100-year milestones in 2008. Each Legacy Park has been given a commemorative sign displaying the park’s starting date.
The oldest Legacy Park is Old Fort Park, was established in 1863, at Clay and Main streets, and the last Legacy Park added was in 2021 when Franke Park, 1921, at 3411 Sherman Blvd. reached its 100th year.
“Being good stewards of our centennial parks recognizes our past heritage and provides hope for our future citizens,” Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer said in the news release.