One boy was arrested after police said he stabbed another boy, badly injuring him Wednesday night.
The boys got into a fight on a bicycle when the victim was stabbed in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street just after 6 p.m., said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police spokesman.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but was later apprehended at his home, Webb said. He did not disclose the boys’ ages.
Harrison Street, just south of Fairfax Avenue, was closed during the investigation. The city police homicide and crime scene and air support units gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.
The stabbing remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.