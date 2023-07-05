Fort Wayne police are investigating a Fourth of July shooting that left a boy with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they were called to the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue about 10 p.m. after a report of gunfire in the area and found the child suffering from a bullet wound in an alley.
Police believe the shooting happened in the alley between 2900 Bowser and 2900 Holton Avenue. Shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the area before officers arrived, they said.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call either the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.