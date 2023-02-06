A boy was taken to a local hospital today in life-threatening condition after a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne, police said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened about 10:30 a.m. in the area of 800 Oaklawn Court on the city’s southeast side.
A boy, whose age was not released, was shot outside of the apartment complex and staggered to a nearby apartment for help, police said in a news release. The resident then called police.
The boy was taken to a local hospital after medics took life-saving measures, police said.
Police received inconsistent reports of the suspect’s vehicle. The police department’s air support unit and crime scene technicians processed evidence Monday, Sgt. Jeremy Webb said in a statement.
“Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering any potential digital evidence, and following every lead,” Webb said.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. People can also report information anonymously with the P3 Tips app.