Fort Wayne officials celebrated Wednesday the opening of an education center where students can learn more about skilled trades.
The Boys and Girls Clubs Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center is in the remodeled former location of Big Brothers Big Sisters at 2439 Fairfield Ave.
The $4.5 million project has created five learning labs – automotive, manufacturing, construction trades, information technology and a flexible space that can be used on a temporary basis as other career paths emerge, a news release said.
Additionally, the center will have programs for welding, health sciences and college readiness.
Tom Kelley, a Boys and Girls Clubs governing board member, bought the building and donated it to the organization. The center is named after his late father, who had trained in tool and die skills.
“My father, Jim, believed strongly in learning a trade and always said that when you had a trade, you had a job,” Kelley said in a statement.
The center will be used by Boys and Girls Clubs members, along with seventh- and eighth-grade Fort Wayne Community Schools students, who will use the facility during the day.
Mark Daniel, Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent, said in a statement that the career pathway center and similar programs show students what options they have for their future.
“It takes all of us to make a difference,” Daniel said.
The center also will focus on resume writing, interviewing skills, financial literacy and job placement, a news release said.
The center has a partnership with Indiana University Fort Wayne and will continue to collaborate with local companies and schools, such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.
Twana Burney has been hired as a director for college and career readiness. Elevatus Architecture and Michael Kinder & Sons handled design and construction, which began in January 2022.
Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs, said in a statement that the center will provide life-changing opportunities for children in the community by opening doors that might otherwise be inaccessible.
“Our collaborations and partnerships with the local schools, local employers, and other youth service organizations create new and exciting opportunities for all youth,” Jordan said.