In a classroom with a group of 12 children, Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, announced a “momentous occasion” for the group.
Kagera Advancement Inc. – a local health and education nonprofit initiative for children in Tanzania – is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs to support a clinic and school in the East African country.
In addition to the collaboration, Kagera also donated $10,000 to the local after-school program.
Mulokozi Lugakingira, Fort Wayne oral surgeon, started Kagera in 2016 with his wife, Kos, to give back to Tanzania, where he is originally from. Now, he said, they believe their foundation has grown enough to give back to local organizations through collaboration and donation.
“It feels amazing,” Kos Lugakingira said, “for us to be able to give back to the boys and girls. This is a dream.”
The group of 12 children will work as ambassadors for the local Boys & Girls Clubs, helping Kagera raise money for supplies for the school in Tanzania.
David Haruna, 10, is one of the ambassadors and is excited to take part in the partnership. He is originally from Africa.
“At my school when I was still in Nigeria, we didn’t have computers, we didn’t have a library, we didn’t have books to follow along with the teacher,” David said. “I was really happy to hear (money the local children plan to raise) was going to the schools and going to the kids.”
David and another ambassador, Angelique Taylor, 10, said their group is going to work with Kagera to raise $500 for new supplies at the Tanzanian school.
“I got very inspired, and I love the idea,” Angelique said. “They don’t have libraries, books or computers, and I feel really bad for them. … I want to give them an opportunity to go to college and become great, successful people. I’m really glad we get to be part of this.”
Jordan is excited to support work in another country.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne is lucky to live in this community,” he said. “We have a generous, caring community.”