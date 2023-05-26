Brand new wheels May 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Freshman Laila Moorer, right, reacts after being announced as the winner of a Chevy Equinox in the Kelley Attendance Incentive Car Giveaway on Thursday afternoon at North Side High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brand new wheels Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carroll students take play to independent stage after school cancellation Two hurt in Fort Wayne restaurant shooting Zach Edey Decision: Will he stay or will he go? 'Rachael Ray' bids farewell to daytime TV on Wednesday Ants depart Coliseum, home for 15 seasons: Impact on the venue Stocks Market Data by TradingView