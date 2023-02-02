Branstrator Road between Yoder and South County Line roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Branstrator Road section closed Monday, Tuesday
- The Journal Gazette
