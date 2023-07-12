Sen. Mike Braun has raised $2.2 million in the first six months of 2023 for his campaign for governor, his campaign announced this week.
A news release from his campaign called it a record amount raised in this fundraising period for an open gubernatorial race. As of Tuesday, the campaign had $4.6 million on hand.
The money came from almost 1,400 individual donors since Braun’s campaign began, according to the news release. About 60% of those donors gave less than $100.
Some benefactors gave more than once, campaign spokesman Jahan Wilcox said. The news release said of the 1,712 total donations received, 92% came from Indiana.
Four other candidates have announced they’re running for governor in the May Republican primary: current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, Indianapolis resident Jamie Reitenour and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.
In the Democrat primary, it’s a contest between Jennifer McCormick, who served as a Republican while state superintendent of public instruction from 2017-2021, and Bob Kern, who’s run for multiple offices on the state and national level.
Donald Rainwater, a software engineer and U.S. Navy veteran, is running as a Libertarian.
Braun has served as a U.S. senator since 2019 with the term set to end Jan. 3, 2025, according to his page on the Congressional website. He was previously a member of the Indiana House of Representatives, representing District 63, from 2014-2017.