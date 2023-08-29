BraveHearts’ Trail to Zero ride to end suicide is returning to Fort Wayne for the second time on Sept. 16.
Trail to Zero is a 20-mile horse ride that brings awareness to suicide rates among veterans.
BraveHearts provides therapeutic riding for veterans, veterans' families, children and adults. The Trail to Zero ride to end suicide began in 2017 in New York City.
The horse ride first came to Fort Wayne in October 2021, and former Vice President Mike Pence joined 29 other riders during the trail.
This year, local Veterans from the Summit Equestrian Center, a therapeutic riding organization in Fort Wayne, will ride alongside veterans from BraveHearts.
The trail route starts in western Allen County at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum through Fort Wayne Downtown and back to the museum.
For those who are not riding along the trail and want to show support, there are several stops along the route with time of arrival approximated.
- 7 a.m. Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum
- 10 a.m. Fraternal Order of Police, Olladale Road
- 12:15 p.m. Memorial Park in between Jefferson and Washington Boulevards
- 2:45 p.m. Allen County Courthouse downtown Fort Wayne
- 3:30 p.m. University of Saint Francis east campus parking lot, Spring Street and Leesburg Road
- 5:15 p.m. Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum
Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck said the commissioners are thrilled to welcome BraveHearts back and are helping support its mission to help veterans.
“It is the hope of everyone participating in the event that we reach veterans who are currently battling issues with mental health to let them know that they are not alone, their community cares, and equine-assisted services are here to help,” Beck said in a statement. “Given the incredible response to the first Trail to Zero ride held in Allen County, we couldn’t wait to welcome them back and continue raising awareness of the issues our veterans and active service members continue to face.”