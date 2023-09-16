John Buonanno knew his life was on the line with every assignment as a member of the Marine Corps' explosive ordnance disposal unit in Afghanistan.
The veteran dismantled IEDs – improvised explosive devices. More than 40% of members in the elite bomb squad lost limbs or died while protecting America's freedoms, he said.
"It's not something I want to talk about," Buonanno, 37, said when asked about his personal trauma. "What I will say is I deal with survivor's guilt, which is why I'm trying to give back."
The Columbia City resident was among 23 participants in BraveHearts' Trail to Zero horseback ride that returned to Fort Wayne on Saturday. BraveHearts offers therapeutic riding for veterans and their families.
Trail to Zero spotlights the veteran suicide rate, which officials report is more than 20 people – veterans and those in active service – who kill themselves daily in the United States.
Two years ago, former Vice President Mike Pence visited Fort Wayne, joining BraveHearts' riders on the 20-mile trek.
Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck took the reins Saturday. While not knocking other forms of treatment, Beck said he believes in the calming effects of equestrian therapy, evidenced by the quiet clip-clopping of hooves this morning.
"It's been proven to be effective," he said, adding the public needs to be aware of the issue. "War is an ugly thing."
Riders began their gallop at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road and rode throughout Fort Wayne. The Summit City is the third stop on the BraveHearts' tour, which began on the beaches of Normandy, France, in June and wraps up in New York this month.
"It's an honor to be chosen again," said Patrick Fraizer, a board member with the Veterans National Memorial Shrine. "Veterans should never be forgotten, and we're making sure they won't be."
Angie Colella, 53, served as a military police officer in the Air Force during the Gulf War Era. Although she was never deployed, the Melrose Park, Illinois, resident says trauma can take on various shapes.
"You never want to be seen as the weakest link," said Colella, who deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. "As a woman in the military, it's something you deal with."
But six years ago, she learned about BraveHearts and has been riding ever since.
"The VA hospital does a good job, they do, but everything can't be medicated away or talked away," Colella said. "There is something that is really soothing about horseback riding."
Buonanno agrees.
"You can't fool a horse," he said. "If you're upset, they're upset. They're just 1,500-pound puppies, that's all."