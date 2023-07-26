Breastie Boxes, a local nonprofit helping women with breast cancer, partnered with Fort Wayne Metals today to make 50 care packages for patients.
Erica Hyatt, Breastie Boxes co-founder and president, said this is the nonprofit's first corporate partnership since its start in October 2022. Each of the boxes packed includes gifts, such as jewelry, comfort items and Starbucks gift cards.
Hyatt said it was amazing to see Fort Wayne Metals employees help pack boxes. She also said the gifts will go to breast cancer patients at the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute.
"My goal is to get more businesses to do this because it's very easy," Hyatt said. "But it's also getting them to realize that what they're doing is directly impacting the community."