Brides and bridal parties will have the opportunity Sunday to check out more than 60 booths with event services at the 16th Annual Bridal Extravaganza.
All registered brides will receive the 2023 Weddings Magazine, and the first 250 registered brides will get a Vera Bradley bag with a bridal planner.
The event, which is produced by Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fort Wayne Magazine Weddings, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets, which can be purchased at fortwayne.com, are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.