Some brides who used “I Do Bridal Boutique” in Fort Wayne are now suing to get their money back after failing to receive their wedding gowns.
Paige Rahrig, who is getting married in November, chose her dream dress in February. After months of waiting and being told repeatedly that it would arrive the following week, Rahrig found out through the boutique’s social media post that it had closed on July 21.
“I was distraught,” she said.
Todd Rokita, Indiana attorney general, filed a lawsuit this month on behalf of 30 customers of I Do Bridal, 7763 Coldwater Road. In the filing, he asked for I Do Bridal owner Tesia Lapp to pay more than $42,000 in restitution and $55,000 for civil charges, most of which are violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.
Rahrig had fully paid the cost of her wedding dress, almost $1,900, to the bridal shop. She later discovered the boutique kept the money. Rahrig was able to contact the designer and order the original dress she had chosen and never received.
Rahrig disputed the original purchase through her credit card issuer and was refunded the money she had paid to I Do Bridal. But not everyone was able to be refunded.
Cameo Hoffelder paid almost $1,500 for her daughter’s chosen dress, veil and hair piece in December. After hearing about the store's closing, Hoffelder and her daughter traveled to Indianapolis to find a new dress.
Her daughter had to choose a dress off the rack because none of the made-to-order gowns would arrive in time for the Sept. 23 ceremony.
“I was extremely upset and more mad at the fact that they could do this to brides," Cameo Hoffelder said. "Your wedding is one of the happiest days of your life, and they took that from brides with no help. Just a ‘we are sorry and call your credit card company for a refund.’ "
Hoffelder said she paid with a debit card so the funds came directly from her bank account. The store didn't offer any help, she said.
“Not every bride has the means to just go buy another dress," she said. "A lot of brides save up for their dress and they just got a ‘sorry but you're out of luck.’ ”
Some customers are seeking repayment for the dress bought through I Do Bridal, and others listed in the lawsuit are asking for the total cost of the gown they bought locally and the one they bought and received directly from the designer.
That's the case for Kirsten Price, another customer of I Do Bridal.
“The $1,600 is the amount I had paid toward the dress so far, plus the difference in cost from having to buy the dress from a new store,” she said.
After hearing the news, Price began to search for a way to cancel previous payments made to the business. Price said she freaked out, even though she works for the financial institution where she made the payments.
"(I) started reaching out to people here asking how to dispute the charges like it said on the Facebook post," she said. "But as soon as someone asked me how I was doing, I broke down crying because I only had 3 1/2 months till my wedding.”
Price said she was worried about how she'd find her dream dress for her special day.
“I was stressed because I didn't want any dress," Price said. "I wanted my dress even though I was really starting to get angry and almost started hating seeing pictures of me in the dress."
The owner of Ellen’s Bridal in Wabash managed to still get Price’s gown from the designer, who had the dress but in a larger size. The wedding gown was able to be delivered within two weeks, which Price said was faster than she expected to get it from I Do Bridal.
“Ellen's Bridal made me feel so special that day I came to get my dress," Price said. "They made sure that this experience didn't ruin my dress or my memory of getting it.”