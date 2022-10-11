A half-mile stretch of Bass Road between Scott and Hadley roads will be closed in both directions for more than a year beginning Monday for a bridge construction project.
Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, said the bridge is needed to correct a dip in the road that causes flooding and closes the road three or four times a year.
In the winter, the road can ice over in the spot, so the bridge "will eliminate that concern," he said.
Motorists will not be able to go east on Bass during the construction, which is not scheduled to end until Dec. 1, 2023.
Detours will be posted. They will use Scott Road, Indiana 14 (Illinois Road) and Hadley Road.
Margaret Hershberger, chief project manager, said the bridge costs $7,136,634. Eighty percent of that will be borne by the federal government and 20% by local government.
The area of Bass Road affected by the closing carries 8,000 vehicles a day, the highway department estimates. Some of the traffic comes from employees heading to and from work at Harris Boats on Hadley Road.
Other traffic comes from two housing developments that residents enter and exit using Bass Road. Hartman said the bridge is part of ongoing construction to make Bass a residential traffic corridor.
Previous improvements include a roundabout at Bass and Thomas roads. The highway department plans to start drilling pylons for the new bridge on Monday.