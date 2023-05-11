Fort Wayne/ Allen County
5 businesses win window awards
Five local businesses received awards in the annual Fort Wayne in Bloom Window Decorating Contest, Downtown Improvement District announced Thursday.
Poptique Gourmet Popcorn received first-place recognition for most thematic and most Instagrammable.
Visit Fort Wayne nabbed second place for most thematic, following by Sharon’s Victorian House of Gifts in third place.
Citilink won the People’s Choice Award and second place for most Instagrammable, followed by Blush Bridal & Beauty Boutique in third.
All the decorated windows in the contest can be viewed online at downtownfortwayne.com/bloom/.
County seeks input on drone ordinance
The Allen County commissioners have asked for the public’s opinion on a possible drone ordinance.
The commissioners are considering a drone ordinance that would align the county with the city’s current policy.
A draft can be found online at www.allencounty.us/commissioners by clicking the hyperlink for “Title 8 – Article 37 Drone Ordinance.”
The commissioners will accept input through May 26.
Input can be sent by email to commissionersoffice@allencounty.us.
Next Honor Flight slated for May 24
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take 83 veterans to Washington, D.C., on May 24.
The flight will include veterans from several wars, including 10 from the Korean War, 31 from the Cold War, 39 from the Vietnam War, two Lebanon/Grenada veterans, and one from Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
The flight will be dedicated to the memory of Sandie Meyer, who was a member of the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana board. A wreath will be laid in Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Meyer by her family.
The organization has taken more than 3,200 veterans from Fort Wayne to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Because of construction at Fort Wayne International Airport, the organization won’t hold its typical welcome-home festivities after this flight.
FWPD warning of fake officer calls
The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller masquerading as an officer.
Police said the caller uses a fake badge number and tells victims a judge has ordered a bench warrant because of their failure to appear for jury duty.
If questioned, the con artist hangs up and calls back on what appears to be the police department’s nonemergency phone number, 260-427-1222. Then, the scammer tries to get the victim to pay a phony bench warrant bond.
Fort Wayne police officials said officers would never contact residents by phone and request money.
Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they suspect a scam call coming from the department’s nonemergency number. Residents can return the call to verify its credibility.
– Journal Gazette