Allen County/Fort Wayne
Former General Electric campus named historic district
The former General Electric campus has officially been designated as a historic district, the city announced Monday.
The National Register of Historic Places has officially deemed the campus as the “General Electric Fort Wayne Electric Works Historic District,” a news release said.
Electric Works is the largest adaptive reuse project in Indiana and the largest historic adaptive reuse project to receive the National Register of Historic Places designation in Indiana, a news release said.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the country's historic and architecturally significant assets, including buildings, structures, sites, objects, and districts worthy of preservation. Listing in the National Register is the first step towards eligibility for National Park Service-administered federal preservation tax credits.
Honor Flight set for Wednesday
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is set to fly veterans to Washington D.C. Wednesday.
The 41st Honor Flight from Fort Wayne is expected to take 85 veterans from the area to Washington D.C.
The flight will honor veterans from five wars: one who fought in World War II, 12 in the Korean War, 13 in the Cold War, 58 in the Vietnam War and one Iraqi Freedom veteran.
The organization typically holds a welcome home party, but it isn’t able to this time because of construction at the Fort Wayne International Airport.
Team wins ACPL Book Bowl
More than 70 people competed in the Allen County Public Library’s Book Bowl trivia competition before one team was awarded first place.
Sunday was the library’s first Book Bowl since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winning team, We So Lit, included members Michael Bienz, Christy Cooke, Amy Dankert, Julie Konow, Laura Olivero, and Laura Pappas.
Names of the champion team and members will be engraved on the Book Bowl trophy.
– Journal Gazette