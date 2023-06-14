Allen County/Fort Wayne
Animal adoption sale underway
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is having an adoption sale on all cats and small animals until June 23.
Adoption fees for all cats and small animals will be waived, according to a news release. Small animals can include guinea pigs and rabbits, according to the agency’s flier.
The sale also includes cats and kittens at off-site locations, including Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus and PetSmart stores.
The adoption center is open from noon until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
People can view available animals and fill out an adoption application online at fwacc.org. Applications are also available at the shelter, 3020 Hillegas Road.
Free water-safety classes to be held
The Fort Wayne Housing Authority and Jorgensen Family YMCA have teamed to provide free water-safety classes for ages 6 to 17, a news release said.
The program is designed to teach children practical water safety skills to avoid accidental drownings, a news release said. Each year, more than 3,500 people, including nearly 1,000 children, die of drowning, according to the Children’s Safety Network.
The program will run through Aug. 3. To register or for more information, call 260-267-9300, ext. 7233, or email kflanagan@fwha.org.
Offices to close for Juneteenth
Fort Wayne and Allen County offices will be closed Monday in recognition of Juneteenth.
City offices closed for the holiday in 2022, but this will be the county’s first time recognizing Juneteenth with closures.
The city will also not have residential garbage, recycling or bulk collection Monday. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day through the week, a news release said.
